Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Te Pāti Māori Pledge To Come For Landlords Who Take Up Interest Deductibility

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 11:06 am
Press Release: The Maori Party

Te Pāti Māori has a message for landlords who take advantage of interest deductibility handouts - be prepared to pay it back in 2026.

“The coalition’s plan to reintroduce interest deductibility will flip the housing market in favour of wealthy investors and push first home buyers out of the market,” said Finance Spokesperson and co-leader, Rawiri Waititi.

“We’re issuing a stern warning to landlords – if you take from the taxpayer, expect to pay it back as soon as we take office.

“We are witnessing the largest transfer of wealth, sponsored by the government on behalf of the taxpayer, outside of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The same politicians who think feeding tamariki at school is a ‘waste of money’ are giving a $3-billion-dollar handout to themselves and their rich mates.

“This policy should tell you all you need to know about the character of this government and who they work for.

“Interest deductibility only makes it easier for investors to suck-up an already tight housing market. They are loaded with the deposit, they have equity on existing property, and now they will have the added advantage of deductibility to fuel their borrowing.

“This will make homeownership unattainable for anyone who isn’t using the housing crisis to make money.

“The government are gaslighting everyday New Zealanders by claiming landlords will act in good faith and give rent relief. There is no way anyone who uses housing for profit is going to do that,” said Waititi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“This is not about creating more rental properties for people to live in, it is about creating more renters for landlords to exploit. It is not about lowering rents; it is about increasing profits.

“Along with our plan to reform our broken tax system through wealth and capital gains taxes, we will also come after those who deduct interest from their tax liability.

“We are putting landlords on notice. Te Pāti Māori will invest in our tamariki and redistribute wealth. Those who are taking advantage of policy to accumulate wealth will pay for it,” concluded Waititi.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Maori Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Landlord Myths, And The Needless Nightmare Of High Interest Rates


During the PM’s post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, Christopher Luxon claimed that renters will be feeling “grateful” for the way the government is putting “downward pressure“ on rents. Really. Allegedly, the coalition government is doing renters a massive favour (a) by giving landlords a huge tax break on the interest payable on the loans they took out to fund their property speculation and (b) by pulling back on the bright line test. According to Luxon, it will be renters who will benefit from landlords getting cheaper finance and being able to flick on their rental properties more quickly. Because landlords like to share.

Back in the real world...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 