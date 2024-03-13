Fresh Produce Price Drop Welcome

Lower fruit and vegetable prices are welcome news for New
Zealanders who have been doing it tough at the supermarket,
Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.
Stats NZ reported
today the price of fruit and vegetables has dropped 9.3
percent in the 12 months to February
2024.
“Lower fruit and vege prices are a step in
the right direction for Kiwi families who have been pulling
in their belts to cope with rising prices and rising
pressures across the board.
“I know it can be a
challenge to make weekly food budgets stretch. It’s good
to see more stable prices coming back so people can start
feeling more in control of their own finances.”
The
lower prices for fresh produce underpin what is the smallest
increase in food prices since May 2021 at 2.1 percent. This
compares to the 12 percent increase in food prices in the
previous 12 months to February 2023.
“Prices coming
down is exactly what we want to see – inflation continues
to be tracking down in the right direction.
“We’re
focused on continuing to do our bit to keep inflation down.
We’re making sure we're getting good value out of
government spending, and not spending excessively which
could put more fuel on the inflation fire,” Nicola Willis
says.
