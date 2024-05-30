$1.1 Billion Investment To Support Disabled People

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Disability Issues

Critical support services that improve the lives of disabled people, their families, and those who care for them will receive significant investment through Budget 2024.

“The coalition Government wants the best outcomes for the disability community, which is why we are prioritising the essential frontline services they rely on,” says Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston.

“Budget 2024 will provide an additional $1.1 billion over five years to address demand and cost pressures on the support services funded by the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha.

“This includes an $80 million pre-Budget commitment to see the Ministry through to the end of the 2023/24 financial year, and $322 million for 2024/25.

“This substantial investment will ensure disabled people who are eligible can access the essential services, equipment, or support they need.

“An independent review that is now underway into the disability support system will also help the Government improve the long-term financial sustainability of these services and ensure taxpayers are getting value.

“It’s important we provide disabled Kiwis with ongoing support that meets their needs and helps them lead a good life,” Louise Upston says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

