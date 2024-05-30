Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Back Out Budget Breaks Promises

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 2:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The budget today is a sad state of affairs and the country can now see the result of Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ wrong choices and the Government’s broken promises.

“For months, New Zealand families were promised $250 extra a week – in reality this is going to a tiny percentage of the population,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“While the minimum wage worker gets their 30 cents an hour in tax cuts, their hopes of buying a home has been ripped away. Saving money has become harder with the loss of half price public transport, free prescriptions, and the first home grant.

“The funding allocated for Health barely keeps the lights on.

“This budget has delivered piddly capital investment in the important areas of health and education, meaning fewer new classrooms and hospital beds.

“In New Zealand we work together for the good of the many – not the few. This budget does not deliver in that spirit. This Government has not heard New Zealand’s needs.

“From frontline roles protecting our biosecurity, customs staff gone, and climate funding slashed. Child poverty is also predicted to rise.

“New Zealanders were promised cost of living help, tax cuts, less inflation, better healthcare and money to the frontlines of the workforce. Instead we see the return of smoking, more gambling, no new cancer drugs, and no new initiatives for Māori. This is a budget of broken promises.

“Today’s Budget is not worth the paper it’s printed on,” Chris Hipkins said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 