Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Economy Goes Backwards Under Incompetent Coalition Govt

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has repeatedly said she will not be borrowing for tax cuts and denied fiscal irresponsibility. Today, the budget has revealed Nicola Willis has borrowed $12 billion – and her tax cuts cost $10 billion.

“The budget takes New Zealand backwards. The Finance Minister managed to find $2.9 billion for landlords, but only 30 cents an hour for minimum wage workers in a tax cut plan they swore they wouldn’t borrow for.

“Treasury is predicting unemployment to increase to 5.2 percent, adding 27,000 people to the Jobseeker benefit in 2025. And what is this Government’s solution? To cut more jobs and sanction those on the benefit.

“Time and time again the Finance Minister said they are not borrowing for tax cuts, but debt is forecast to rocket up by 43.5 percent of GDP. This Government is borrowing for tax cuts.

“Nicola Willis says this Budget is fiscally neutral. We know she never read our Budgets, but it looks like she has not read her own.

“In the 2024/25 year, the Government are adding an additional $700 million into the economy. The Government is putting more stimulus into the economy when the Reserve Bank is still trying to get inflation down.

“This will keep inflation higher for longer.

“The fiscally irresponsible tax cuts will not do anything to help with the costs facing New Zealanders. There is nothing in here to support rents, to help reduce rates, or to help with insurance premiums.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The Government has cancelled existing climate programmes, leaving New Zealand incredibly vulnerable.

“I know the construction industry is crying out for a pipeline of work, there doesn’t appear to be substance in the budget to deliver this either.

“The Finance Minister has left the social sector and Māori in the dust. Child poverty is also set to increase from 12.6 percent to 13.4 percent this year alone, increasing to 14 percent by 2028.

"This is a budget of broken promises and political back downs,” Barbara Edmonds said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 