Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Budget Neglects Māori And Disregards Te Tiriti

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party’s Te Mātāwaka (Māori and Pasifika) caucus has labelled this year’s Budget as unambitious for Māori and unapologetic in its disregard for Te Tiriti.

“Today’s Budget is pathetic, underwhelming and lazy,” says Green Party co-leader, Marama Davidson

“The Minister for Māori Development is clearly asleep at the wheel, I suspect he didn’t even bother to get in the waka.”

“The Government has chosen to turn back time on Te Tiriti progress with a Budget that does little for Māori and even less to honour our founding document.

“Māori Housing initiatives. Gone. Māori Climate initiatives. Gone. All there is is a small sugar hit for kapa haka. Our whānau will see right through this.

“The Te Tiriti-trashing legacy of this three-headed taniwha of a Government will be felt across decades as it exacerbates the generational trauma felt across our communities.

“Time and time again, we have heard the Prime Minister say he is focused on achieving outcomes for Māori whilst dismantling the very institutions built to support them.

“We have seen the Māori Health Authority scrapped and Māori wards just about discarded whilst the Government looks to remove all references to Te Tiriti from legislation. All of this alongside a Budget that lacks any ambition for Māori.

“We can and must honour Te Tiriti. We can ensure Māori have the tino rangatiratanga promised to them by prioritising support over punishment. We can choose to end poverty by taxing wealth and providing everyone with a guaranteed income, no matter how tough times get.

“We can ensure warm affordable housing for all by prioritising public housing over the pockets of wealthy landlords.

“We can empower our communities by embracing Te Tirti and the essence of partnership it embodies. The time is now for Te Tiriti justice,” says Marama Davidson.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 