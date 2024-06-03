Ethnic Communities Recognised In King’s Birthday Honours

Hon Melissa Lee

Minister for Ethnic Communities

Ethnic Communities Minister Melissa Lee has congratulated the King’s Birthday 2024 Honours recipients hailing from ethnic communities, saying they embody the valuable contributions of diverse peoples to New Zealand society.

“The King’s Birthday 2024 Honours List recognises a number of outstanding individuals for their services to New Zealand’s ethnic and migrant communities,” Ms Lee says.

“In addition, recipients from ethnic communities have been recognised this year for their services in a diverse range of areas including health, community services, and education.

“New Zealand is home to over 200 ethnic groups. The lived experiences and fresh perspectives they bring help make New Zealand the country it is today. The achievements celebrated today highlight the important role of ethnic communities in New Zealand and their place in our social fabric.

“Each of the recipients from ethnic communities has made a positive impact on New Zealand over many years. I thank them for their service and the role they play in championing our ethnic communities.”

