Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Ethnic Communities Recognised In King’s Birthday Honours

Monday, 3 June 2024, 5:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Melissa Lee
Minister for Ethnic Communities

Ethnic Communities Minister Melissa Lee has congratulated the King’s Birthday 2024 Honours recipients hailing from ethnic communities, saying they embody the valuable contributions of diverse peoples to New Zealand society.

“The King’s Birthday 2024 Honours List recognises a number of outstanding individuals for their services to New Zealand’s ethnic and migrant communities,” Ms Lee says.

“In addition, recipients from ethnic communities have been recognised this year for their services in a diverse range of areas including health, community services, and education.

“New Zealand is home to over 200 ethnic groups. The lived experiences and fresh perspectives they bring help make New Zealand the country it is today. The achievements celebrated today highlight the important role of ethnic communities in New Zealand and their place in our social fabric.

“Each of the recipients from ethnic communities has made a positive impact on New Zealand over many years. I thank them for their service and the role they play in championing our ethnic communities.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 