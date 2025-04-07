Q2 Plan Continues Relentless Focus On Growth

The Government is today announcing a further 38 actions it intends to take in the three months ahead to grow the economy and make life better for Kiwis, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.

“There are positive signs of the economic turnaround this Government was elected to deliver, and our latest quarterly plan lays out more of the actions we will take to rebuild the economy, reduce the cost of living, and make Kiwis better off.

“We know the cost of living is still tough but with GDP rising, interest rates falling, and inflation back in its box, our plan is working, and we must push ahead on going for economic growth.

“This quarter, we will introduce legislation to encourage international investment into this country and to ratify the New Zealand-UAE trade deal. Both are hugely important to helping our businesses grow, creating more jobs, and lifting incomes.

“We will also take action to boost tourism and international education and push ahead on our 30-year National Infrastructure Plan to attract investment and give our construction sector long-term certainty.

“A bigger economy means more jobs, higher incomes, and more money in people’s back pockets. It also means we can afford the health and education services Kiwis deserve.

“Growth doesn’t just miraculously happen. That’s why I make no excuse for keeping the public service focused on delivery with these quarterly action plans.

“We’re off to a fast start with several actions already ticked off in the first few days of April, including legislation that is expected to put up to 250,000 more building products on shelves, giving Kiwis more choice to fit their renovation budgets.

“This quarterly plan includes actions from both the National-ACT and National-New Zealand First coalition agreements.”

Notes:

The Government’s Q2 Action Plan is here.

37 of 40 actions from the Q1 plan were fully completed, two were partially completed, and one was not completed by March 31.

Regarding the two partially completed actions: a Cabinet paper on the Regulatory Standards Bill has been completed and will be considered at an upcoming Cabinet meeting, while the Health Infrastructure Investment Plan has been considered by Cabinet and will be published shortly.

The uncompleted action to ‘take Cabinet decisions on legislation to improve the regulation of medical devices’ has been referred to a future Cabinet meeting to allow for further consultation with the industry.

