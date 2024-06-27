More Drought Support For The Rangitīkei

Rural Assistance Payments will provide much needed financial support for farmers and growers in Rangitīkei doing it tough during the drought, says National MP for Rangitīkei Suze Redmayne.

“This will be welcome news for farmers in the Rangitīkei whose incomes have taken a hit due to the dry conditions,” says Redmayne.

“Farmers and growers in the Horizons region who need help with essential living costs can now apply for Rural Assistance Payments, which will be available until 10 November 2024.

“The Government has also increased funding for Rural Support Trusts by $250,000, to $767,000 to help them provide practical support to rural communities. They deliver free and confidential assistance to rural people facing personal, financial or climate-related challenges.

“It’s been a long and worrying few months for farmers, rural families, and many agricultural businesses. I encourage you to check on your neighbours and yourselves. You're not alone in dealing with this.

“I also encourage anyone who is struggling to contact their local Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254 to talk about the range of support that is available and get help, if needed, to apply for a Rural Assistance Payment.

“We are committed to supporting farmers and our rural communities through the drought recovery."

