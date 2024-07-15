Investing For Future Growth In Tourism And Hospitality

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

The Government is moving forward with recommendations from the Tourism Data Leadership Group, beginning with establishing a Tourism Data Partnership Fund says Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey.

“The Tourism Data Partnership Fund is funded through the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) and will provide up to $400,000 in co-funded grants for tourism and hospitality industry initiatives that will provide new data and insights for the sector,” Mr Doocey says.

“The Tourism Data Partnership Fund is the first of a range of initiatives set to improve the tourism data system. The fund will support the growth of the tourism sector that are being funded through the IVL, which has an allocation of $5 million.

“Creating a strong economy is a key focus for this Government over the next three years, and as our second largest export earner, the tourism and hospitality sector has an important role to play. Without high quality tourism data and insights, the sector cannot adequately plan for anticipated growth.

“By investing into foundational data gaps and working towards setting up a stable and appropriate oversight, we are able to facilitate the provision of consistent, reliable and trusted tourism data which will have long-term value gains and sustainability for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

“This investment will support the Government’s priorities to grow the value of international tourism and hospitality, support regions to maximise the value of tourism and hospitality, make it easier to do business in the tourism and hospitality sector and supporting the people who make up the tourism and hospitality workforce.”

Notes to editor:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Further information about the Tourism Data Leadership Group, Tourism Data Leadership Fund and recommended actions for MBIE in the Strategic Business Plan can be found below:

© Scoop Media

