Govt Undermines OT Frontline Services, Breaks Pledge

The Minister for Children Karen Chhour’s pledge that cuts to Oranga Tamariki would not impact frontline services has been broken.

“This Government’s broken promises and callous cuts to frontline services will see our rangatahi continue to suffer,” says the Green Party spokesperson for Children Kahurangi Carter.

“The minister promised that her cuts wouldn’t affect frontline services, but just this week we’ve seen a core provider, Tākai, announce its closure - a sad demise for an organisation that provided critical support to a wide community for 20 years. Around a thousand other care providers are in limbo, waiting to see if their work can continue.

“At a time when an increased number of children and rangatahi are abused or neglected, we should be strengthening the services needed by tamariki and whānau and delivered by trusted providers. These organisations have strong personal connections to our communities, are easy to access and have been doing the hard work needed to manaaki our children.

“The future wellbeing of our most at-risk tamariki must be at the heart of our decision-making, especially those in the hands of state care.

“However, along with watering down its child poverty targets, the Government’s cuts to Oranga Tamariki risk a continuation of the harrowing neglect and mistreatment of tamariki that was extensively documented in the Abuse in State Care report.

“This Coalition Government’s focus is firmly on the punishment of trauma rather than prevention or addressing the drivers of abuse.

“The Green Party recognises that the services to support young families need certainty and continuity. Let’s give New Zealand’s children and whanau the wrap-around support they deserve,” says Kahurangi Carter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

