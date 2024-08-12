New Bill To Put Hunters At The Centre Of Conservation

ACT Conservation spokesperson Cameron Luxton has introduced a member’s bill to the ballot that would give hunters a seat at the table with the Conservation Authority.

“Hunters have a huge interest in the state of nature and the environment. We love being in nature, and we play an important role in conservation. Every weekend, thousands of us are out in the bush doing for free what would otherwise cost DOC and the taxpayer billions of dollars,” says Mr Luxton.

“Whether it’s shooting deer or laying traps for pests, hunters up and down the country contribute to managing exotic species and we are affected by decisions involving the DOC estate.

“Currently, hunters don’t have a seat at the table. The New Zealand Conservation Authority has 13 members, with seats set aside for nominees from iwi, the Royal Society, Forest and Bird, and Federated Mountain Clubs. But the Deerstalkers Association membership contributes around 184,000 hours a year to conservation efforts across habitat restoration and planting, pest control of rats and stoats, organised culls, and backcountry huts and tracks maintenance. This is in addition to the direct conservation benefits that recreational hunting provides as a tool for managing game animals.”

“My bill would allow the Minister of Conservation to appoint two further members to the board – one appointed on recommendation of the New Zealand Deerstalker’s Association, and one appointed after consultation with both Fish and Game and the Game Animal Council.

“ACT believes good management of the DOC estate can only come from hearing the voices of the practical people on ground, doing the work with a passion for it. A great example of this partnership is the work of the Wapiti Foundation, which manages the population of an introduced species in Fiordland. They maintain huts and lay traps while facilitating high-value tourism. A greater voice for hunters on the Conservation Authority could lead to further partnerships that benefit both papatūānuku and the taxpayer.

“I hope my bill will have the support of parties across Parliament.”

A copy of the Conservation (Membership of New Zealand Conservation Authority) Amendment Bill can be found here.

A video of Cameron Luxton speaking about his bill can be found here.

Cameron Luxton has already had a bill drawn from the ballot to liberalise Easter Trading rules. That bill will soon be debated at its first reading.

© Scoop Media

