Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Promise Kept: Independent Oversight Of Oranga Tamariki Welcomed

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 1:09 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT Social Development spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar is welcoming the Government’s announcement of strengthened oversight of the Oranga Tamariki system – a commitment secured in ACT’s coalition agreement.

The announcement ensures the independence of the children’s monitor, and creates a stand-alone Children’s Commissioner.

“Children in the care of the state deserve a truly accountable Oranga Tamariki, and that means having a truly independent and accountable advocate in their corner,” says Dr Parmar.

“Labour’s reforms of Oranga Tamariki oversight let kids down by stripping accountability and shifting the ‘Independent’ Children’s Monitor to the Education Review Office. ACT campaigned on undoing Labour’s reforms and creating greater oversight independence by establishing the children’s monitor as an Independent Crown Entity so it is absolutely clear who has the job of advocating for children in state care.

“Now, in government, we are delivering. Together with the Minister for Children’s repeal of Section 7AA, this move brings us closer to an Oranga Tamariki system that puts the safety and wellbeing of children first, with protections against poor bureaucratic decision-making that could have lifelong impacts.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 