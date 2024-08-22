Promise Kept: Independent Oversight Of Oranga Tamariki Welcomed

ACT Social Development spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar is welcoming the Government’s announcement of strengthened oversight of the Oranga Tamariki system – a commitment secured in ACT’s coalition agreement.

The announcement ensures the independence of the children’s monitor, and creates a stand-alone Children’s Commissioner.

“Children in the care of the state deserve a truly accountable Oranga Tamariki, and that means having a truly independent and accountable advocate in their corner,” says Dr Parmar.

“Labour’s reforms of Oranga Tamariki oversight let kids down by stripping accountability and shifting the ‘Independent’ Children’s Monitor to the Education Review Office. ACT campaigned on undoing Labour’s reforms and creating greater oversight independence by establishing the children’s monitor as an Independent Crown Entity so it is absolutely clear who has the job of advocating for children in state care.

“Now, in government, we are delivering. Together with the Minister for Children’s repeal of Section 7AA, this move brings us closer to an Oranga Tamariki system that puts the safety and wellbeing of children first, with protections against poor bureaucratic decision-making that could have lifelong impacts.”

