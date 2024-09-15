Record Investment To Get Transport Back On Track

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

A record $32.9 billion investment in New Zealand’s transport network through the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) will create a more reliable and efficient transport network that boosts economic growth and productivity, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“New Zealanders rejected the previous government’s transport policies which resulted in non-delivery, phantom projects, slower speed limits, and an infestation of speed bumps. The Government is turning this around with record investment in transport projects that reduce travel times, improve public transport options, and build and maintain our roading network to the safe and reliable standard Kiwis expect.

“Transport is a critical enabler for economic growth and productivity, but spending more money will not in itself deliver better results. Our Government is committed to making sure that every dollar is spent wisely on the projects and services needed to grow our economy and enable Kiwis to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.

Key highlights of the NLTP:

Delivers on the coalition agreements to reintroduce the successful Roads of National Significance (RoNS) programme, with a pipeline of 17 RoNS across the country.

Gets back to basics, focusing on maintenance and pothole prevention to reduce the number of potholes on our roads.

Supports reliable public transport services and delivers four new major public transport projects to increase travel choices in our main cities.

Ensures councils are doing the basics brilliantly, with increased pothole prevention, reduced funds for cycleways, and no funds for speed bumps.

“I’m pleased to see that this NLTP adopted by the NZ Transport Agency board, which boosts funding by 35 per cent compared to the last three years, strongly reflects our Government’s priorities of economic growth and productivity, increased maintenance and resilience, safety, and value for money.

“The NLTP prioritises 17 RoNS to create a pipeline of roading infrastructure across the country. Takitimu Northern Link Stage 1 is already underway with Ōtaki to North of Levin to begin construction next year. NZTA is now adding seven further projects to begin procurement, enabling works and construction in the next three years. These RoNS, paired with 11 Roads of Regional Significance, will enable economic growth and unlock land for thousands of houses.

“Kiwis will see fewer potholes on our roads as we invest significantly in resealing, rehabilitation, and drainage maintenance to prevent pesky potholes from forming in the first place.

“A record $6.4 billion will be invested in public transport services and infrastructure to increase travel choices and deliver more reliable services in our main cities. The City Rail Link, started under the previous National Government, will double Auckland’s rail capacity and reduce congestion when it opens in 2026.

“We are also increasing resilience by replacing nine priority bridges across the State Highway network and progressing work on a second Ashburton Bridge as a Road of Regional Significance. The Government will also replace the important Pages Road Bridge in Christchurch as a local road project.

“We know that Kiwis are safer on our roads when road rules are enforced, and that alcohol and drugs are the leading contributor to fatal crashes. That’s why this NLTP will increase road policing to crack down on drunk and drugged drivers.”

Full details of the investments being made through the National Land Transport Programme, including detailed regional breakdowns, can be found at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/nltp

