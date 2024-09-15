Supporting Growth And Resilience In Otago And Southland

A record $1.4 billion for transport investment in Otago and Southland through the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) will create a more resilient and efficient network that supports economic growth and productivity, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Transport is a critical enabler for economic growth and productivity in Otago and Southland. Over the next three years, this investment will deliver critical infrastructure that reduces travel times for locals and tourists and delivers a safe and reliable network that gets goods to Port Otago for export.

“This investment will also support growth in Mosgiel and Queenstown and unlock land for for up to 2,000 new houses to tackle the housing crisis in the region. Up to $33 million will be invested in improving network efficiencies to reduce congestion and travel times.

“As part of our Roads of Regional Significance, we’re investing in roading upgrades on SH6/6A in Queenstown to accommodate growth and reduce congestion. With tourism returning to pre-COVID restriction levels, and continued growth in and around Queenstown, upgrades to this critical intersection will ensure local commuters and visitors can get to where they are going, quickly and safely.

“Over $870 million will be invested on maintenance and pothole prevention to ensure the region’s state highways and local roads return to the safe and reliable standard motorists expect. This includes resealing and rehabilitation works on 934 kilometres of state highway to prevent pesky potholes from forming in the first place.

“Across these regions, work will also commence to improve the resilience of the roading network, with rock armouring at SH1 Katiki Straight to prevent coastal erosion, flood mitigation work at the Kakanui River and SH1 Waikouaiti, and addressing rockfall sites on SH8, SH83 and SH85.

“Otago and Southland contain well over 1,000 bridges, many of which were built prior to 1970. To improve the resilience of the roading network, we are working with councils to replace 17 bridges and culverts throughout the regions, including the culvert at Shepherds Hut Creek in Queenstown.

“Delivering reliable, effective, and efficient public transport is another key priority for our Government. We’re investing $125 million in public transport across the Otago region, with a new bus hub built in Queenstown and implementing bus priority on Princes Street in Dunedin.”

Full details of NLTP investments can be found at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/nltp

