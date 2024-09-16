Cabinet Should Stop The Treaty Principles Bill

National Party Ministers have a majority in Cabinet and can stop David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill, which even the Prime Minister has described as “divisive and unhelpful.”

“Right now, National is allowing ACT to lead a divisive debate on the Treaty, which is so foundational to our country, and something that means so much to so many – despite saying they won’t support it in the long term,” Labour Māori Development spokesperson Willie Jackson said.

“Cabinet can stop it today. National party Ministers should put their foot down now. If Christopher Luxon won’t, they should collectively tell David Seymour they disagree with his divisive agenda.

“This Bill is based on outdated and incorrect perspectives on the Treaty.

“For David Seymour to be correct, Jim Bolger, John Key, Bill English and Helen Clark must all be wrong. Every judicial decision relating to Māori interests must be wrong. The majority of the academic, legal and historic opinion must all be wrong.

“ACT has a strange understanding of what the Treaty Principles mean and are attempting to rewrite it to suit their political agenda.

“The Prime Minister and National Party Ministers should lead in the best interests of the country, rather than by the interests of a minor coalition partner.

“Stop wasting everybody’s time, energy and resources on a Bill that ultimately is not going to pass anyway. Cabinet should end this divisive debate today,” Willie Jackson said.

