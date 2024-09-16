Te Tai Tokerau MP Slams Govt Overreach In Scrapping Māori Wards

Mema Paremata for Te Tai Tokerau, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, has reflected on the decisions made by the councils of the North amidst the government’s push to remove Māori Wards and weaken mana whenua representation.

“Actions taken by the Kaipara District Council to remove Māori Wards are the embodiment of the eradication of Māori. It is emboldened by this government’s overreach and interference in the work of democratically elected local councillors to achieve racial injustice,” said Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

"The government has been cunning in its purposeful misuse of the term 'democracy' to manipulate local councils and their communities into eradicating Māori rights, voice, and opportunity.

"Democracy in this country is granted on the premise of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. That asserts this country’s constitution, based on rights before democracy.

"Local councils that have voted to remove Māori Wards will exile whānau Māori and leave them without community support or representation."

"The legal proceedings taken by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua against the Kaipara District Council prove that even in the face of legal action, few councils have been given the right of way to recklessly implore modern day silencing and colonisation.

"I send my support to those most impacted in Kaipara, where the cycle of us Māori being forced to champion our own rights for inclusion, voice, and status continues."

Whangārei and Far North District Councils voted to maintain Māori Wards until at least 2028.

"I acknowledge the local councils who have responded with unwavering support for Māori Wards.

"Māori Wards are critical to local council efforts in reflecting the unique aspirations and needs of mana whenua.

"All local councils who have affirmed their dedication to mana whenua as Tiriti partners by voting to uphold Māori Wards,” said Kapa-Kingi.

