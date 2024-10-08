Apprenticeship Boost Targets Key Occupations

Investment in Apprenticeship Boost will prioritise critical industries and targeted occupations that are essential to addressing New Zealand’s skills shortages and rebuilding the economy, Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds and Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston say.

“By focusing Apprenticeship Boost on first-year apprentices in targeted occupations, we are providing employers in critical industries with the certainty to hire and retain first-year apprentices, and confidently hire new ones,” Ms Simmonds says.

“Having the confidence to build and strengthen your team is important, especially when many businesses are doing it tough right now.”

The National-NZ First Coalition Agreement includes a commitment to continue Apprenticeship Boost, with $64 million allocated to initiative in Budget 2024.

“The previous government had set time-limited funding until the end of 2024.

“Our investment in Apprenticeship Boost, reinforces this Government’s commitment to fostering a skilled workforce in sectors that are critical to economic growth. First-year apprentices in key industries and occupations will continue to benefit,” Ms Simmonds says.

From 1 January 2025, Apprenticeship Boost will prioritise key sectors and targeted occupations that are crucial to New Zealand’s growth and sustainability. They are:

Building

Agriculture

Horticulture and Viticulture

Forestry Studies

Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology

Process and Resources Engineering

Automotive Engineering and Technology

Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Technology

Aerospace Engineering and Technology

Maritime Engineering and Technology

Other Engineering and Technology

Human Welfare Studies and Services

Food and Hospitality

The targeted occupations are defined by the New Zealand Standard Classification of Education (NZSCED) code, ensuring that the initiative addresses the most pressing skill gaps and supports the long-term success of the economy.

Employers can continue to claim funding for eligible apprentices under the current settings until 31 December 2024. Employers receiving funding for second-year apprentices will continue to receive $500 monthly payments until the same date.

From 1 January 2025, only employers of first-year apprentices in targeted industry areas will be eligible for the $500 monthly subsidy.

These improvements to Apprenticeship Boost reflect the Government’s commitment to deliver a strong economy and support more New Zealanders into jobs.

“Our economy is stronger when more people are in work,” Ms Upston says.

“Industry training plays an important part in making sure our young people have more opportunities to get ahead through work, but we need to make sure the skills and qualifications they are gaining are also in sync with what our country needs.

“Targeting Apprenticeship Boost makes sense as it will strengthen the long-term success of our key industries as we grow a more skilled workforce.”

The Ministry of Education will review the targeted sectors every two years to ensure the programme continues to address skills shortages and aligns with New Zealand’s evolving economic priorities. The first review is scheduled for July 2027.

Notes:

Find out more information: Apprenticeship Boost - Work and Income

