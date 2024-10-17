New Zealand Māori Arts And Crafts Institute Boards Appointment

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has confirmed the appointment of Fletcher Tabuteau as Chair of the Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute (NZMACI) Board.

Mr Tabuteau (Ngāti Ngāraranui, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Whakaue) was a teacher at Rotorua Boys' High School, a lecturer in Economics, and head of the Business School at Waiariki Institute of Technology. He now runs Hoporona Consulting and serves as Director of Capital Government Relations and Communications.

"I want to congratulate Fletcher on his appointment to the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute Board," says Mr Potaka.

"His experience in governance, management, and business will be an asset to the Board and the important work they do to encourage and promote Māori culture and art."

Located in Rotorua, NZMACI is home to Te Wānanga Whakairo Rākau (National Wood Carving School), Te Takapū o Rotowhio (National Stone and Bone Carving School), and Te Rito o Rotowhio (National Weaving School).

With a 60-year legacy, NZMACI has a strong history of producing highly skilled crafts people.

"At its core, NZMACI fosters the protection and transfer of Māori education. It is an integral part of the Rotorua economy and the wider Māori economy, contributing to the sustainable development of scenic and tourist attractions in the Rotorua district and across the island.”

