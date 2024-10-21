New Bill Would Ensure Businesses’ Interests Are Heard In Liquor Licensing Decisions

“Licensed liquor outlets are legitimate businesses that serve a demand in the community while offering employment and bringing shoppers to town centres,” says Dr Parmjeet Parmar, who has lodged a new bill in Parliament's member's ballot to strengthen the voice of liquor-licensed businesses.

“Establishing a licensed business involves financial commitment, risk, and hard work, but current legislation means that businesses are threatened with closure when they seek to renew their license, or when a local alcohol policy changes.

“Labour made navigating a license application or renewal process even more difficult than it already was. Too many groups have been given too much power to effectively block the establishment or renewal of liquor licences.

“ACT says that licensing decisions should prioritise the interests of those most affected – namely, the business itself, its customers, and the immediate local community. My bill limits eligibility to oppose an application for, or renewal of, a liquor license, to those who reside within one kilometre of the premises.

“Licensing rules should also offer certainty to those who have obtained a licence but risks having a renewal rejected, such as when a childcare facility or church moves in nearby. My bill ensures licensing authorities must not take such sites into account if the licensed outlet is already established in the area.”

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Participation in Licensing Decisions) Amendment Bill can be viewed here.

