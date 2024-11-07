Police & Immigration Work Together To Tackle Gangs

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister of Police

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Immigration

The Government’s responding to overseas members of the Mongols who are attempting to enter the country.

“The Immigration Minister and I are working closely together, alongside Police, Customs and Immigration New Zealand (INZ), to respond to an organised Mongols event in Canterbury between 7-10 November,” Police Minister Mark Mitchell says.

“We are aware members and criminal associates from other Mongols international chapters are planning on traveling here to participate in this event. Although membership is not illegal, chapter members have been involved in organised criminal activity in New Zealand, including violent offending and drug importation.

“Our Government won’t tolerate international gangs entering New Zealand to celebrate and promote their criminal activity. We will not accept an influx of gang members intimidating law abiding members of the public,” Mr Mitchell says.

Immigration New Zealand is supporting Police by scrutinising the travel and entry of any foreign non-resident Mongols participants. Anyone with known criminal histories may be excluded from travelling to New Zealand under the Immigration Act 2009. A person may not be able to enter this country if there is reason to believe they are likely to commit an offence in here that is punishable by imprisonment, or if that person is deemed a threat to public interest or public order.

“To address risk to public order, border alerts have been placed on known Mongols participants, and known participants from visa-waiver countries have been assessed and had their visa-waiver status suspended, meaning they will have to submit a visa application to come to New Zealand,” Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says.

“Our Government is committed to protecting the integrity of our border and ensuring those within it are kept safe. INZ will work closely with Police, Customs and our international partners to help ensure that,” Ms Stanford says.

