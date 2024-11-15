New Chair Appointed For Infrastructure Commission

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Infrastructure

Raveen Jaduram has been appointed as Chair of the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission Board, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop says.

“As a member of the Infrastructure Commission Board since it was established in 2019, Mr Jaduram is well placed to lead it through its next phase in providing the independent advice New Zealand needs to improve its vital infrastructure system,” Mr Bishop says.

“He has a strong background in infrastructure management, with more than 30 years’ experience working in the water industry in both New Zealand and Australia. He has previously been the CE of Watercare, and the Managing Director of Murrumbidgee Irrigation Limited, a private water company in Australia.

“He takes the role of Chair at an important time, as the Commission embarks on the development of the National Infrastructure Plan, which will help ensure greater stability in New Zealand’s infrastructure priorities and help us plan for, fund and deliver important projects.”

Mr Jaduram’s appointment follows the conclusion of Dr Alan Bollard’s term of Chair.

Dr Sina Cotter Tait has also been reappointed as a member of the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission board.

“Dr Cotter Tait’s appointment ensures the board has continuity and provides valuable governance stability during an important time for the future of New Zealand's infrastructure,” Mr Bishop says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Dr Cotter Tait has vast experience serving on multiple boards that provide critical services throughout New Zealand and has co-founded multiple entities. She is a Chartered Engineer and her qualifications include a PhD in Engineering.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Bollard for his leadership since 2019. In his time as Chair, Dr Bollard guided the Commission through its establishment and the development of New Zealand’s first Infrastructure Strategy. He leaves the Commission in good shape to lead the development of the National Infrastructure Plan.”

© Scoop Media

