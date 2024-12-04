Government Releases Independent Scientific Review On Biogenic Methane Science And Targets

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Minister of Forestry

Hon Simon Watts

Minister of Climate Change



Hon Andrew Hoggard

Associate Minister of Agriculture



Hon Mark Patterson

Associate Minister of Agriculture

The Government will carefully consider the findings of the independent review on New Zealand’s biogenic methane science and targets, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Todd McClay, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts, and Associate Ministers of Agriculture Andrew Hoggard, and Mark Patterson have announced today.

The panel of highly regarded, New Zealand and international scientists, have provided evidence-based advice on what New Zealand’s biogenic methane target should be to ensure no additional warming.

The panel’s final report on the latest methane science finds: In a scenario where the rest of the world rapidly increases its climate policies to meet the 1.5 degrees warming Paris goal, then reducing New Zealand’s biogenic methane emissions by 24% by 2050 would satisfy the goal of achieving no additional warming on 2017 levels by 2050.

In scenarios where global emissions of greenhouse gasses do not reduce rapidly in the next couple of decades, a reduction on 2017 biogenic methane emission levels of around 14-15% by 2050 would satisfy the goal of achieving no additional warming on 2017 levels by 2050.

“We will take time to carefully consider the panel’s findings alongside the advice from the Climate Change Commission to confirm a target in the new year,” Mr Watts says.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay says the Government is committed to meeting New Zealand’s climate obligations without shutting down Kiwi farms. Our methane targets must be scientifically based and practical.”

“We have delivered on our commitment to take agriculture out of the ETS and are working on solutions to meet our international obligations.

“The Government is investing more than $400 million over the next four years to accelerate the development and uptake of tools and technology that will help reduce on-farm emissions,” Mr McClay says.

Associate Minister of Agriculture Andrew Hoggard says, the Government will continue working with the industry to ensure the right domestic settings.

“New Zealand farmers are some of the world’s most carbon efficient food producers. We can meet our obligations through innovation and technology,” Mr Hoggard says.

Associate Agriculture Minister Mark Patterson agrees investment in innovative technology is the key.

“We want to ensure that our farmers remain at the forefront of global methane mitigation efforts through partial science-based tools and solutions,” Mr Patterson says.

A copy of the independent panel’s report is available here: https://environment.govt.nz/publications/methane-science-and-target-review/

