New Chair Appointed To Heritage New Zealand

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Arts, Culture

& Heritage

Dame Jo Brosnahan DNZM QSO has been appointed chair of the Heritage New Zealand Board, Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Dame Jo has extensive governance and business experience which has been recognised in various Honours, notably in 2023 when she was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“I am confident she will be a great fit for leading the Board, which is responsible for identifying, protecting and promoting this country’s unique historical and cultural heritage.

“Award winning architect Andrew Patterson is also being appointed as a board member. He has had a long, successful career as one of New Zealand’s leading architects and his experience will be an asset to the Board.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank Hon Marian Hobbs for her service as chair over the past five years, and outgoing member James Blackburne.”

