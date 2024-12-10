Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

ACT MP Embarrassed At Tauranga City Council

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 9:28 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Tauranga-based ACT MP Cameron Luxton is disappointed with his local council’s decision to appoint unelected iwi representatives to Council committees with full voting rights and ratepayer-funded salaries.

“Unelected representation is oxymoronic," says Cameron Luxton. "These appointees will develop plans and award contracts that ratepayers will pay for. Their plans will shape the future of Tauranga, but they will not be accountable to the people.

“The decision is a betrayal of the people of Tauranga who have just seen the return of democracy only for their councillors vote it away again.

“Earlier this year Hastings District Councillors did something similar by putting unelected youth councillors on their committees. I'm increasingly concerned about democratic functions being outsourced to unelected groups and am considering what options are available to stop this nonsense.

"In the meantime, Tauranga ratepayers should consider whether those who voted to undermine local democracy deserve re-election in four years' time."

