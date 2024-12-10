A Week Of Real Change

ACT Leader David Seymour is heralding a week of real change as the Government advances a range of ACT initiatives and coalition commitments.

"Brooke van Velden has introduced legislation to rebalance the rights and consequences of industrial action, so businesses won't be forced to pay strikers who refuse to do key parts of their job. When teachers, train operators, or health technicians choose to go on partial strike, they should bear the cost of that action, not the rest of us who rely on those services.

"Parliament is set to pass legislation to give Kiwis greater confidence to offer their homes to others on the rental market. The Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill will help Kiwis with pets find a place to call home by allowing for pet bonds. The Bill also makes it easier to end a tenancy without providing a specific reason, so long as fair notice is given.

"A bill is being introduced to implement sanctions, including electronic money management, for beneficiaries who can work but refuse to take agreed steps to find a job. This ACT commitment respects the honest efforts of Kiwis who pay tax and fund benefits as a safety net, not a lifestyle option.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"We're putting the rights of victims of crime ahead of the excuses of criminals. The passage of Nicole McKee’s legislation to restore Three Strikes will mean serious repeat violent and sexual offenders are locked away for longer. Parliament will also introduce legislation answering calls from victims to recognise stalking as a crime, helping New Zealanders to live free from intimidation and harassment.

"I'll be announcing a third sector review, led by the new Ministry for Regulation, that will remove regulatory barriers for more than 5,000 mostly small businesses in a sector wrapped in poorly thought-out rules and red tape.

"Together, these reforms will mean New Zealanders are freer and prosperous. We're removing barriers set from Wellington so peaceful people can make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of those they care about. This is the real change that ACT's voters have made possible.”

© Scoop Media

