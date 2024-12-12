Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Research To Aid Tourism And Hospitality Sector

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 10:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Matt Doocey
Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey today announced investment in a suite of new surveys and research which will help fill critical gaps in tourism and hospitality sector data.

“Government investment totalling around $3 million will fund essential research including a domestic visitor survey, tourism sentiment survey, new research into tourism volumes and flows, and insights into hospitality and restaurant spending,” Mr Doocey says.

“This Government is focused on growing the economy and boosting the value of exports. As New Zealand’s second-highest export earner, tourism and hospitality has a critical role to play in achieving this goal.

“Tourism and hospitality organisations and representatives across the board have been calling for better quality data and insights so they can be confident in their decisions and planning.

“Strengthening the tourism data system is vital for the growth of the sector. As we know, effective management starts with measurement and I’m confident these investments will provide valuable insights which help to improve decision-making, identify trends and create opportunities for job growth and sector expansion.”

Mr Doocey confirmed Restaurant Association New Zealand would receive funding from the Tourism Data Partnership Fund to develop hospitality and restaurant spending insights at the Hospitality Summit in Parliament today.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The summit brings together sector representatives and industry leaders from all facets of the tourism and hospitality sphere to discuss the challenges and opportunities they face, including the importance of data for the sector and the recent tourism and hospitality workforce survey results.”

The new tourism and hospitality research was recommended in the Tourism Data Leadership Group’s strategic business plan, which is being actioned following endorsement by the Minister in July.

“This significant new investment in data showcases how a partnership approach between government and industry can effectively and efficiently address gaps, fostering growth across the tourism and hospitality sector.”

Note:

Commercial negotiations for the data procurements are currently underway, and the Government is considering its investment options for the remaining allocation from the Tourism Data Partnership Fund.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 