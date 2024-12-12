New Research To Aid Tourism And Hospitality Sector

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey today announced investment in a suite of new surveys and research which will help fill critical gaps in tourism and hospitality sector data.

“Government investment totalling around $3 million will fund essential research including a domestic visitor survey, tourism sentiment survey, new research into tourism volumes and flows, and insights into hospitality and restaurant spending,” Mr Doocey says.

“This Government is focused on growing the economy and boosting the value of exports. As New Zealand’s second-highest export earner, tourism and hospitality has a critical role to play in achieving this goal.

“Tourism and hospitality organisations and representatives across the board have been calling for better quality data and insights so they can be confident in their decisions and planning.

“Strengthening the tourism data system is vital for the growth of the sector. As we know, effective management starts with measurement and I’m confident these investments will provide valuable insights which help to improve decision-making, identify trends and create opportunities for job growth and sector expansion.”

Mr Doocey confirmed Restaurant Association New Zealand would receive funding from the Tourism Data Partnership Fund to develop hospitality and restaurant spending insights at the Hospitality Summit in Parliament today.

“The summit brings together sector representatives and industry leaders from all facets of the tourism and hospitality sphere to discuss the challenges and opportunities they face, including the importance of data for the sector and the recent tourism and hospitality workforce survey results.”

The new tourism and hospitality research was recommended in the Tourism Data Leadership Group’s strategic business plan, which is being actioned following endorsement by the Minister in July.

“This significant new investment in data showcases how a partnership approach between government and industry can effectively and efficiently address gaps, fostering growth across the tourism and hospitality sector.”

Note:

Commercial negotiations for the data procurements are currently underway, and the Government is considering its investment options for the remaining allocation from the Tourism Data Partnership Fund.

