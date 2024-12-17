First Quarterly Oranga Tamariki Performance Data Released

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for Children

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour has welcomed the release of the first quarter of Oranga Tamariki performance data.

“Since becoming Minister for Children, I have been clear that Oranga Tamariki must be relentlessly focused on the safety of children and young people in its care.

“This is why I introduced key performance measures, to be publicly reported on quarterly, about the safety of children, supporting caregivers, addressing youth offending and improving complaint management and practices.

“I wrote to the chief executive of Oranga Tamariki in August 2024 outlining my priorities for the portfolio and asking for quarterly updates on performance.

“This first report establishes a baseline from which we can measure future performance. While there are some encouraging signs in the data, it also shows us why we must keep up the pace of work.

“I am releasing this publicly because transparency and accountability is important to make sure Oranga Tamariki stays on track and is relentlessly focused on the safety of children and young people in its care, and that come to its attention.

“The ACT Party campaigned on the need to increase the public accountability of the Oranga Tamariki chief executive.

“ACT’s coalition agreement includes a number of policies aimed at changing the culture of Oranga Tamariki. Excellent performance must start with good, accountable leadership.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Key performance indicators and quarterly reporting, to the public, will encourage accountability and better performance in the entire organisation.”

The report is here: https://www.orangatamariki.govt.nz/about-us/performance-and-monitoring/ministerial-priorities.

© Scoop Media

