Liquor Stores Serving Us This Summer Deserve Thanks, And A Stronger Voice

ACT MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar is thanking the operators of liquor stores serving their communities during the summer period, and says these operators deserve a stronger voice in licensing decisions.

“While many of us enjoy some long-awaited time off work this summer, our holiday activities have been made easier by those who sacrifice sunny days to serve us at shops, service stations, and restaurants.

“One sector that often goes unacknowledged is off-licence liquor stores that help Kiwis prepare for Christmas and New Year festivities.

“Licensed liquor stores are legitimate businesses that serve a genuine demand in the community. They provide jobs and draw people into local shopping areas.

“I have introduced a bill into Parliament's member's ballot aimed at fortifying the voice of liquor-licensed businesses.

“Starting and running a licensed business entails significant investment, risk, and effort, yet the current laws put these businesses at risk of closure when they apply for licence renewal or when local alcohol policies shift.

“Under the previous Labour government, the process for obtaining or renewing a liquor licence became even more cumbersome. Too many parties have been given disproportionate influence to block or challenge liquor licences.

“ACT believes that decisions about licensing should focus on those directly impacted – the business owners, their patrons, and the nearby community. My bill proposes that only those living within one kilometre of the liquor store can contest an application or renewal for a liquor licence.

“Moreover, licensing regulations should provide stability for businesses that have already secured a licence, preventing sudden rejections due to new establishments like childcare centres or churches moving nearby. My bill guarantees that licensing authorities cannot consider these new developments if the liquor outlet was established prior to their arrival.”

You can read more about the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Participation in Licensing Decisions) Amendment Bill here.

