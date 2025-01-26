Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Trade And Investment Minister To Hold Trans-Tasman Discussion

Sunday, 26 January 2025, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade and Investment
Minister of Agriculture

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay will travel to Australia today for meetings with Australian Trade Minister, Senator Don Farrell, and the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF).

Mr McClay recently hosted Minister Farrell in Rotorua for the annual Closer Economic Relations (CER) Trade Ministers’ meeting, where ANZLF presented on trans-Tasman business growth opportunities.

“Australia is our closest partner and is critical to our trade and investment performance,” Mr McClay says.

“Minister Farrell and I will discuss opportunities to further grow trans-Tasman trade and investment, WTO developments, and ways to cooperate internationally.

“I will also raise with him the joint letter from New Zealand, Australian, and United States dairy sectors to our respective governments on Canada’s dairy policy which harms international dairy trade.”

Australia is the current chair of New Zealand’s leading trade agreement – the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

“This will be an opportunity to explore ways to deepen CPTPP trade,” Mr McClay says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 