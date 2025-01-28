Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament Must Condemn Hateful ‘Hotline’ Targeting Israeli Visitors

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 12:30 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Responding to the Palestinian Solidarity Network’s ‘hotline’ for reporting Israeli soldiers holidaying in New Zealand, ACT MP Simon Court says:

“John Minto and his followers, in their pursuit of Israeli tourists, would create a real-life version of the Hunger Games movies. Their undisguised antisemitic behaviour is not acceptable in a liberal democracy like New Zealand.

“Military service is compulsory for Israeli citizens. This means any Israeli holidaying, visiting family, or doing business in New Zealand could be targeted by John Minto’s hateful campaign.

“This is not normal political activism, it is intimidation targeted toward Jewish visitors. It mirrors the worst instincts of humanity and should be condemned by parties across Parliament.”

