Major Milestone Reached With Launch Of Minerals Strategy And Critical Minerals List

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Resources

Resources Minister Shane Jones has launched New Zealand’s national Minerals Strategy and Critical Minerals List, documents that lay a strategic and enduring path for the mineral sector, with the aim of doubling exports to $3 billion by 2035.

Mr Jones released the documents, which present the Coalition Government’s transformative vision for the sector and identify minerals essential to our economy, at OceanaGold’s Waihi Operation in Hauraki today.

“I’ve spoken at length about how a lack of long-term strategic direction has hindered this country in reaping the economic and security benefits our natural resources present. I am delighted to say that that ends now,” Mr Jones says.

The creation of the strategy and list have come about through coalition agreement between New Zealand First and National to investigate the country’s mineral resources, including vanadium, and devise a plan to develop opportunities.

“Through the Minerals Strategy this Government has formed the foundations of a considered, enduring approach to minerals development that prioritises delivering for New Zealanders, now and into the future, by supporting a productive and resilient economy through responsible and sustainable practices. This is a holistic picture of minerals production from the land and sea, from reprocessing waste material, and from potential recycling and recovery.

“The final strategy addresses the feedback received during consultation with our three key outcomes refocused around productivity, value, and resilience, guided by overarching principles to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations and responsible practices. With revised export statistics from Statistics NZ, we are now targeting a goal of doubling our exports to $3b by 2035, up from the previous target of $2b, with a roadmap for how we will get there,” Mr Jones says.

Following public consultation, the Critical Minerals List now features 37 minerals, up from 35 in the draft list.

“The key change to the Critical Minerals List is the addition of gold and metallurgical coal in recognition of their importance to our minerals sector. Together, they represent 80 per cent of our mineral exports, generating export revenues of around $1.2b in the year to June 2023.

“Simply put, New Zealand wouldn’t have the skills, machinery, resources, and capability to support a modern and responsible mining sector without them,” Mr Jones says.

“With the increasing demand and volatility in international markets, I want New Zealand to contribute to the growing critical minerals market as a trusted and reliable partner, particularly where we can support global mineral supply chains of minerals necessary for clean energy technologies.

“Of the 37 minerals included on the list, we produce or have the potential to produce 21 here in New Zealand. We are a prospective destination for sought-after minerals like antimony and we have operators working rare earth, vanadium and titanium projects, which I note are all ways for New Zealand to support a transition to a clean energy future.”

The Minerals Strategy and Critical Minerals List are the latest government initiatives led by Mr Jones to unleash the potential of New Zealand’s natural resources to boost regional opportunities and jobs, increase self-sufficiency, and support an export-led recovery for the economy.

“This Government sees increasing the scale and pace of mineral resources development as a key pillar of a strong economy, as well as international trade, co-operation and investment,” Mr Jones says.

“Our minerals sector will increase national and regional prosperity, strengthen critical supply chains, and leverage our relationships and international partnerships to drive economic benefits for New Zealanders. As I have said before, our minerals sector has been a transformative agent for our country in the past, and it will play a transforming role into the future.”

Read more about the Minerals Strategy and Critical Minerals List here.

