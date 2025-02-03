Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Living Cost Inflation Continues Downward Trend

Monday, 3 February 2025, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Willis
Minister of Finance

Average household living cost inflation has continued a downward trend, showing the steps the Government has taken are having an impact, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

Data released by Stats NZ today shows the yearly household living costs increased by 3 per cent in the year to December 2024, after increasing 3.8 per cent in the year to September 2024 and 7.4 per cent in the year to September 2023.

“Today’s statistics release shows Kiwis are still battling with the cost of living, but the pressure is starting to ease,” Nicola Willis says.

“The Government said it would address the cost of living. We are making progress.

“We worked fast to refocus the Reserve Bank solely on tackling inflation, and we made its job easier by reining in wasteful public spending and respecting taxpayers’ dollars.

“Drops in the Official Cash Rate have flowed through to average interest rates, easing pressure on household budgets.

“We also delivered New Zealanders their first tax relief package in 14 years, and we’re helping low and middle-income families through FamilyBoost.

“There is still more work to do.

“That’s why we’re focused on economic growth to deliver a stronger economy for New Zealanders. Economic growth will lift New Zealanders’ incomes, improve their living standards and support future investment in health, education and other vital public services.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 