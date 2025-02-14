20.383 Marriages Registered In New Zealand

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden is wishing New Zealanders a happy Valentines Day, and revealing some insight into how many couples tied the knot in 2024.

“Last year there were 20,383 marriages registered in New Zealand, down from 23,043 a decade prior. Personalised ceremonies were the more popular option, which can be held at any time and place and have individualised vows, with 17,795 couples choosing to have personalised weddings last year”, says Ms van Velden.

Registry ceremonies, which must take place during business hours with standard vows, were chosen by 13 per cent of couples, down from 21 per cent of weddings in 2014.

“New Zealanders are now choosing to wait longer to get married, with one quarter of all newlyweds in 2024 aged 29 or under, and 47 per cent aged between 30 to 39. In comparison, in 2014 one third were under 30 on their wedding day, and 38 per cent were aged between 30 to 39.”

“Some Kiwis find love later in life, with 740 people getting married who were aged 70 or older.

“Some couples even choose to make Valentines Day their special day, with 12,272 weddings occurring on 14 February since records began in 1848,” says Ms van Velden.

Marriage licences are administered through the Department of Internal Affairs and can be applied for online at marriages.services.govt.nz. All applications for marriage licences are completed within three working days.

