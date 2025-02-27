Freedom Camping Certification Extended

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

There will be more time to get self-contained vehicles green-certified, with an extension of the transition period, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston has announced.

“This extension will be reassuring for people who enjoy freedom camping as a way to get off the beaten track and explore everything our beautiful country has to offer,” says Louise Upston.

“Following public consultation, we’re extending the certification transition period for private self-contained vehicles out by a year to June 2026. Currently only 23,000 vehicles of the estimated 73,000 have been certified.

“During consultation, individual freedom campers, certification authorities and vehicle inspectors voiced concerns about the limited time and capacity to certify all private vehicles currently on the road.

“Extending the period provides confidence that all vehicles needing to be self-contained can be certified within the transitional period.

“That gives reassurance that laws can be properly enforced when they need to be in the future.

“We’re announcing the extension now, to give certainty to both the sector and travellers as they make the most of the end of summer and start to prepare for the ski season.

“Approximately 12,000 rental vehicles are already certified self-contained, which represents the bulk of the national fleet, so holidaymakers can be confident about finding a suitable rental vehicle, wherever their destination.

“Extending the period for certification doesn’t detract from our Government’s commitment to the environment. It remains absolutely essential for freedom campers to respect their surroundings.

“If you’re planning to freedom camp, always check the specific rules at each location where you want to stay,” Louise Upston says.

Note:

The new green warrant system for self-contained vehicles came into place in December 2023.

Overseen by an independent regulator, it sets a consistent standard for self-contained vehicles and helps to reduce the environmental impacts of vehicle-based freedom camping.

The extension for gaining certification will apply to private vehicles which have a current and valid blue warrant.

