Aquaculture Plan Key To Economic Growth

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

Minister for Regional Development

A new plan to grow the aquaculture industry will boost the economy and provide vital jobs that support regional communities, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says.

Mr Jones launched the New Zealand Aquaculture Development Plan 2025 – 2030 at the Havelock Mussel and Seafood Festival in Marlborough today.

Mr Jones also announced a loan of nearly $10 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) to improve Havelock Marina, a key piece of infrastructure for the mussel industry in Marlborough.

The Aquaculture Development Plan is the roadmap for growing New Zealand’s aquaculture industry to $3 billion in annual revenue by 2035.

“I’ve never been shy about my ambitions for the aquaculture sector. The Coalition Government is supporting marine farmers to flourish.

“The industry brings in $760m in annual revenue and employs more than 3000 Kiwis. The Development Plan sets out the steps we will take to grow it to a $3b a year industry and double the jobs.”

The Government has already taken significant steps over the past year to support aquaculture including extending marine consents, passing the Fast-track Approvals Act, giving the final seal of approval to New Zealand’s first open ocean salmon farm, and investing $11.72m in a project to boost open ocean aquaculture around New Zealand.

The plan outlines the key factors identified for industry growth over the next 10 years, including making the most of existing marine farms, growing production through open ocean aquaculture, supporting Māori leadership in the sector through the aquaculture settlement, farming new species and supporting new technology.

“The plan launched today recognises that aquaculture is a key industry for the prosperity of the nation and shows what the Coalition Government will do to deliver a bigger and better aquaculture sector for New Zealand,” Mr Jones says.

On the $9.9m RIF loan to improve Havelock Marina, Mr Jones said it was a central hub for New Zealand’s greenshell mussel industry.

The marina supports various aquaculture activities, including processing, maintenance and support services. The funding will be used to dredge the marina channel and basin to enable safe and unrestricted access for commercial users and residents.

Storm events in 2021 and 2022 resulted in silt building up in the channel, reducing the depth at low tide and reducing vessel movements - causing congestion and limiting access to services.

Construction of three replacement jetties will enable increased traffic and minimise impacts of flooding and climate change. The construction and dredging work will generate up to 54 jobs.

Marlborough produces about 60 per cent of all New Zealand’s exported aquaculture products. On average 65,000 tonnes of greenshell mussels and about 6000 tonnes of salmon are harvested each year in Marlborough, together earning more than $300million in exports.

“The current situation at Havelock is an unacceptable roadblock to growth; this RIF funding will help unlock access to the marina for commercial use as well as provide the local community with an alternative, resilient access,” Mr Jones says.

The total cost of the project is $19.8m, which includes $9.9m co-funding from Port Marlborough.

Read the New Zealand Aquaculture Development Plan 2025 – 2030.

© Scoop Media

