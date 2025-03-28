ACT Welcomes Moves To Take Ideology Out Of Healthcare, Recognises Overseas Qualifications

ACT Health spokesperson Todd Stephenson is welcoming a review of health workforce regulations, including 1) a review of complex cultural requirements, and 2) the progress of an ACT coalition commitment to better recognise people with overseas medical qualifications and experience for accreditation in New Zealand.

On cultural requirements:

“In recent weeks I’ve raised a number of examples of complex, bureaucratic and ideological competency standards centred around the Treaty and indigenous knowledge. Pharmacists, midwives, psychologists, nurses, and even acupuncturists are being asked to demonstrate commitment to Treaty principles and mātauranga Māori.

“Complicated cultural requirements only serve to distract from patients’ clinical needs, while also making it harder to attract and retain skilled health professionals from overseas. My inbox has blown up with messages from health workers frustrated with these rules, and I’m glad the Minister is now swinging into action."

On overseas qualifications:

“Health and medical professionals are doing their best to provide Kiwis the care they need when they need it, but they’re overworked and understaffed.

“It seems ridiculous to have patients languishing on waitlists to see a health professional when there are fantastically qualified people from overseas who would happily provide their skills here. Currently, even a top Harvard doctor would have to be supervised for 6-18 months before being allowed to independently practise.”

The Health Minister today announced the Government is considering the establishment of an Occupations Tribunal which would consider appeals about decisions relating to overseas qualifications.

“For people to be able to see a health professional in a timely way, we need all hands on deck. ACT has long argued for better recognition of overseas qualifications. We campaigned on it, and now we are seeing the kind of change we campaigned on," says Stephenson.

