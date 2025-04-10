Member’s Bill An Opportunity For Climate Action

A Member’s Bill in the name of Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter which aims to stop coal mining, the Crown Minerals (Prohibition of Mining) Amendment Bill, has been pulled from Parliament’s ‘biscuit tin’ today.

“Christopher Luxon can put his money where his mouth is when it comes to the environment by backing this Bill,” says Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter.

“My Bill would prevent any new coal mines from being opened while stopping any old ones being expanded. Coal mining turbocharges climate change by releasing huge amounts of carbon into the atmosphere - this simply must stop.

“If we want to secure a liveable future we need to invest in sustainable, cleaner energy solutions that are proven to be better for people and planet.

“The International Energy Agency has said that in order to meet net zero carbon emissions targets there must be no new coal mines.

“Continuing to support coal mining, as our Coalition Government is doing, means endorsing a dying industry that poisons our planet and perpetuates the cycle of pollution and environmental destruction which we all suffer from.

“Coal mining exploits vulnerable communities, exposing them to the harmful boom and bust cycle, not to mention subjecting them to hazardous working conditions that rob them of health, dignity, and a sustainable future. Our people deserve far better than this.

“I’m grateful to former Green MP Eugenie Sage for starting this work and her advocacy during her time in parliament. Let’s now seize this opportunity to kickstart the move to a cleaner, greener economy - with a just transition for workers in the coal industry at its heart,” says Julie Anne Genter.

