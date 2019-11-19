Murder charge laid in relation to Invercargill death

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a woman on Sunday 17 November.

The man will be appearing in Invercargill District Court this afternoon.

As the matter is now before the Court, no further comment can be made at this time.

