Reminder - two weeks until firearms amnesty ends
Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 1:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
There
are less than two weeks to go until the amnesty and buy-back
for prohibited firearms and parts ends on 20 December
2019.
Time is running out for those of you who have not
yet handed-in your prohibited items and want to be
compensated.
While the online notification system is
unavailable, firearm holders can still attend a collection
event and complete the buy-back process there.
If you need
a bulk-pick up of prohibited items, or you need to apply for
Unique Prohibited or to have your firearm modified, please
call 0800 311 311.
If you can’t make a collection event,
hand-in at your local Police station.
Collection events
will be held every day in Invercargill this week from
Wednesday 11 December- Sunday 15 December at the
Invercargill Army Centre, Fox Street, from 9am-3pm.
During
the final week of the amnesty and buy-back, events will be
held in Dunedin from Monday 16 December-Thursday 19 December
at the Taieri Rugby Club, from 9am-3pm.
On the final day
of the amnesty and buy-back, you can hand-in your prohibited
items from 10am at:
· 25 Great King Street, Dunedin
·
117 Don Street, Invercargill
· 11 Camp Street,
Queenstown.
For those firearm holders who are still unsure
of whether their firearm is prohibited, you need to get onto
Police’s website or call 0800 311 311 to check.
Not all
Police Stations in the Southern District are open 24/7, so
please don’t leave it until the last minute to hand-in at
your local Police station.
It’s likely that 20 December
will be busy too – so get in now.
The laws won’t be
changing – so don’t hold out.
For more information go
to www.police.govt.nz or
call 0800 311
311.
