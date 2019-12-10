Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Reminder - two weeks until firearms amnesty ends

Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 1:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

There are less than two weeks to go until the amnesty and buy-back for prohibited firearms and parts ends on 20 December 2019. 

Time is running out for those of you who have not yet handed-in your prohibited items and want to be compensated.

While the online notification system is unavailable, firearm holders can still attend a collection event and complete the buy-back process there.

If you need a bulk-pick up of prohibited items, or you need to apply for Unique Prohibited or to have your firearm modified, please call 0800 311 311.

If you can’t make a collection event, hand-in at your local Police station.

Collection events will be held every day in Invercargill this week from Wednesday 11 December- Sunday 15 December at the Invercargill Army Centre, Fox Street, from 9am-3pm.

During the final week of the amnesty and buy-back, events will be held in Dunedin from Monday 16 December-Thursday 19 December at the Taieri Rugby Club, from 9am-3pm.

On the final day of the amnesty and buy-back, you can hand-in your prohibited items from 10am at:

· 25 Great King Street, Dunedin

· 117 Don Street, Invercargill

· 11 Camp Street, Queenstown.

For those firearm holders who are still unsure of whether their firearm is prohibited, you need to get onto Police’s website or call 0800 311 311 to check.

Not all Police Stations in the Southern District are open 24/7, so please don’t leave it until the last minute to hand-in at your local Police station.

It’s likely that 20 December will be busy too – so get in now.

The laws won’t be changing – so don’t hold out.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.  

ENDS

