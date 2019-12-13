Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Infrastructure funding welcomed

Friday, 13 December 2019, 11:38 am
Press Release: Community Housing Aotearoa

13 December 2019

Infrastructure funding welcomed amid hopes of more affordable houses

Community housing providers are welcoming the Government’s announcement of new funding for essential infrastructure.

“We’re hoping it will ultimately result in the provision of many more affordable rental homes for New Zealanders struggling to pay their bills and buy groceries,” says Scott Figenshow, Chief Executive of Community Housing Aotearoa.

“Having a good home provides a foundation for a good life, and as a country’s that’s what we must work towards. A housing system that’s functioning well is able to adapt as our circumstances change, but we all know that’s not the situation for many thousands of New Zealanders at the moment.”

Mr Figenshow welcomed the Government’s assurance that a new tool to help councils fund and finance infrastructure could mean some housing developments are able to happen earlier than planned (https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/new-infrastructure-funding-tool-build-housing-developments-faster).

“Anything that removes the constraints on the development of affordable housing will be a good move.”

He pointed to the use of inclusionary zoning as another potentially useful tool for councils looking to increase the number of affordable homes in their regions.

• Podcast – interview with Mr Figenshow by Local Government New Zealand (https://anchor.fm/lgnz/episodes/What-every-Councillor-should-know-about-inclusionary-zoning-and-affordable-housing-Scott-Figenshow-e6f196)

• Article – one of the country’s leading practitioners under the Resource Management Act, David Mead, argues that it is time for some new tools in housing (http://www.communityhousing.org.nz/resources/article/affordable-housing-and-inclusionary-zoning-time-for-some-new-tools?from_month=&from_year=&to_month=&to_year=&keywords=&type%5B%5D=opinions).

ENDS


Community Housing Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa

Nga Wharerau o Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa is the peak body for New Zealand's community housing sector. Our 110 members build and manage affordable and social housing.

Our Vision is to make sure every New Zealander is well-housed in a warm, safe, dry and affordable home. This is a basic human right.

We work to support the growth and development of community housing providers to enable them to provide affordable and social housing.

We want to demonstrate that community housing is a critical element alongside private and government owned housing. No one can do it alone.

Community Housing Aotearoa aims to:

  1. be the voice of the community housing sector
  2. build capacity and foster collaboration
  3. promote best practice in housing policy
  4. champion quality and excellence.

