Passing of Rt Hon Mike Moore

The Taxpayers’ Union expresses its condolences to the Right Honourable Mike Moore’s wife and family, following news today of his passing early this morning. The Union’s Chairman, Barrie Saunders, said:

“Mike was a great self educated New Zealander, who was able to re-think traditional Labour Party mantras. In the early 1980s he supported the proposed free trade agreement with Australia (CER) a critical step in the modernisation of the New Zealand economy, in the face of signifiant opposition within the Labour Party. His contribution to New Zealand will be enduring.”

Mr Saunders has also blogged on Mr Moore, on his personal blog here: https://barriesaunders.wordpress.com/2020/02/02/mike-moore/

