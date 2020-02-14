Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Save The Date! Food For Our Future

Friday, 14 February 2020, 6:51 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

5 & 6 August 2020
(pre-conference workshop on 4 August)
Grand Millennium Hotel, Auckland

New Zealand has an exceptional reputation internationally for the food it produces, exporting premium quality produce to meet the growing demands of offshore markets. Without question, the strength of our food exports remains a lynchpin of the New Zealand economy.

But the way we produce our food has come at a huge cost to the environment, and international markets are questioning the green credentials upon which New Zealand’s reputation relies. Over two-thirds of our rivers are unswimmable due to pollution and three-quarters of our native freshwater fish species are threatened with extinction. Excessive sedimentation is degrading sensitive natural habitats across freshwater, estuarine and coastal ecosystems. The decline in insects, including pollinators, is alarming. The health and loss of our soils – a grower’s most precious asset – need urgent attention. And harvesting pressures on our marine resources are troubling. 
In short, current production systems and practices are failing our environment and are unsustainable.
Food for our Future will explore how current food production systems and practices in New Zealand are regulated and managed, including through emerging policy settings promulgated this year. We will hear from Māori about their insights on how to produce food with respect for, and in harmony with, nature. And we will learn about innovative local and international production models across all food groups that could secure New Zealand’s position as a premium food producer whilst restoring the environment and enabling it to flourish. The state of our environment, on both land and sea, demonstrates that change is essential and urgent. So is it possible? And how should councils and key stakeholders be responding?
Join us for a thought-provoking 2 days to find out.
REGISTRATION WILL OPEN EARLY MARCH 2020.
www.edsconference.com

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


