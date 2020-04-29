Community Housing Providers Welcome Government Funding To Keep Vulnerable People Housed

Community housing providers are welcoming the Government’s funding boost for homelessness as a key part of an affordable housing-led economic recovery.

“Providing permanent homes that people can afford is the right thing to focus on as New Zealand restarts the economy,” says Scott Figenshow, Chief Executive of Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA), the sector’s umbrella organisation.

He was commenting on the Government’s announcement of $107.6 million to house vulnerable people during and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic (https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/keeping-vulnerable-people-housed). Housing Minister Megan Woods says the funding package will enable people to stay housed until more long-term homes are secured.

Mr Figenshow says community housing providers have emphasised the need to ensure people who have been housed during the Covid-19 lockdown are not allowed to slip back into homelessness.

“We’re glad that message has been heard and the Government is increasing the country’s response to homelessness. Having a good home that’s safe, warm and affordable is a fundamental human right, and we really commend the Government for this step.

“The message from the community housing sector is to keep going. There’s a real opportunity here for the Government to develop an economy recovery based on affordable housing. As a country we need to stimulate solutions that provide us with good homes and neighbourhoods, both through the community housing sector as well as through its agency, Kāinga Ora.”

