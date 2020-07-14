Chocolate Fish, Red Herrings And Billionaires
The rich become that way because they work hard to
provide the everyday things that our nation needs. So runs
the story that underpins the economic system we live under.
Its something that is so taken for granted, it often goes
uncommented upon. It seems as natural and obvious as sun in
summer or chocolate fish tasting like chocolate rather than
fish. Other times you will see the corporate media actively
propagating this idea somewhere in the business section of
your paper. By the way, that’s the bit you often skip over
to get to the crossword at the back, in case you weren’t
sure what that was. Overall, it feels like there’s not
much to be said about it, right? Wrong.
The
National Business Review (https://www.nbr.co.nz/ )is
one of the key information organs of those who run
capitalism here. Its worth reading now and then. It tells
you what our masters think is important. The NBR publishes
an annual list of the local richest individuals. At present
the top person on that list is Graeme Hart, with a fortune
of approximately $10 billion. However, the news of the
moment is that he may be eclipsed by somebody called Peter
Thiel. If you know who he is, that’s great, but chances
are most of us don’t. Stop and think about that for a
second. Here is nearly the richest individual on these
islands and you probably don’t know his name, what exactly
he does or what he looks like.
So who is
Thiel? He was born in Germany but mostly grew up in the
United States and was living in California when he first
came to attention here. That’s because it was discovered
in 2017 that he had been granted fast-tracked New Zealand
citizenship in 2011 despite only having spent 12 days here!
(https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=11883554).
The reason was not that he had escaped a war torn country
and desperately needed asylum, but simply he had put lots of
money into some businesses here.
There are
some aspects of his investment history that (if you wanted
to be very generous), you could argue have been relatively
benign and possibly even useful, such as PayPal. In other
cases he got in on the ground floor of things and did well
for himself, such as an early stake in Facebook. On the
other hand, there are some downright dodgy aspects to how he
accumulated his wealth.
In 2004 Thiel
co-founded an outfit called Palantir. This is a software
company that could best be described as handmaidens to the
totalitarian surveillance society. That’s because they
work closely with an alphabet soup of nice organisations
like the CIA, NSA, ICE and the FBI to mine huge amounts of
online data from electronic surveillance. As for a
connection to local spies, according to media sources here,
the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) and Government
Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) will neither confirm
or deny if they are clients of Palantir. However, they have
an office in Wellington and the GCSB have advertised for
staff that know Palantir’s software. That’s about as
close to a smoking gun as you can get! Other research has
exposed that the NZ Defence Force has spent millions of
dollars with Palantir (Daily Post 9/7/20).At this point its
not exactly clear how much of Palantir Thiel owns but part
of the reason he may overtake Hart as the richest person
here is that there is talk of listing the company on the
stock exchange.
Thiel was also an early financial backer of Clearview AI. This is a company involved in facial recognition technology. It can match faces to billions of images scraped from the internet. Clearview AI has been controversial since its inception due to its links to neo-Nazis, data leaks, lawsuits, questions about its accuracy, bans and strong opposition from various organisations. The American Civil Liberties Union for example labelled its technology a “dangerous and untested surveillance product”. Interest locally comes from the fact that the police here contacted the company and conducted an unauthorised trial of the technology earlier this year (https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/416483/police-trialled-facial-recognition-tech-without-clearance).
Apart
from his delightful business involvements, Thiel has also
taken an active interest in the formal political arena. He
has long been a supporter of the Republican Party in the USA
and contributed financially to a range of conservative and
right-wing activists and politicians from Ann Coulter, Ron
Paul, Ted Cruz and Trump. What he has done in this regard in
Aotearoa is not known.
So that's the
soon-to-be richest person here.
What does
Thiel’s biography tell us about how things really are?
Firstly, in 2020 you don’t actually have to make tangible,
useful stuff that exists in the real world like tables or
bread, in order to be mega-rich. Secondly, despite
rhetorical claims to be interested in social ‘freedom’
and the economic ‘free-market’, business and government
often work together to control those who actually do produce
real stuff, that is, the vast majority of us. Surveillance
technology is only the latest in a long line of tools used
to keep us under the thumb of the rich and powerful.
Thirdly, the behaviour of our rulers gives the lie to their
own myths. They want us to believe that being born or living
long-term in a particular geographical space separates those
people from others elsewhere. There’s a nation called New
Zealand, ‘we’ are kiwis and ‘they’ aren’t. It’s
a useful way to divide and rule. Clearly however, if you can
spend less than a fortnight in that place and magically be
included among ‘the nation’ on the basis of having lots
of money, it shows the whole thing to be the nonsense that
it is.
It could be argued that Thiel is just
one guy, that not everyone among the ruling class likes him
and that he has provided money that has helped provide
people with jobs. Well, obviously he is an individual and
yes sometimes there is contestation and squabbling among
differing factions among our rulers. The undisputable truth
is however, that if the economic and political system had a
fundamental problem with an individual like him, he
wouldn’t be in the position he is in. As for the money he
has, this has come from the collective efforts of other
people, since no single person could literally do everything
him/herself. The jobs this money has in turn created are
either not really conducive to social freedom or in the few
cases that they are, could be arrived at without the
intervention of a billionaire autocrat.
We read about the amazing feats of the rich and powerful and are encouraged to accept them. Their existence is seen as natural and beneficial. Thiel’s story shows we don’t need to buy into this and shouldn’t, whether you like chocolate fish or not.