Network Applauds Ministerial Appointment

Efforts to combat family and sexual violence have just taken a giant leap forward according to the National Network of Family Violence Services/Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga.

The network, representing specialist family violence services, is celebrating the appointment of Marama Davidson as the country’s first ever Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence.

The Green Party co-leader landed the job after Labour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern finalised a co-operation deal with the Greens on October 31.

Network kairahi/CEO Merran Lawler said the news marked a historic moment in the nation’s need to combat family and sexual violence.

The new role acknowledged the work already done and marked a turning point in government’s recognition of such deep-seated social problems, she said.

“We look forward to close collaboration with Minister Davidson and ministry staff,” Lawler said.

