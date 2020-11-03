TOAH NNEST Applaud The Appointment Of Minister Davidson And Minister Davis

Te Ōhaakii a Hine – National Network Ending Sexual Violence Together (TOAH-NNEST) applaud the appointment of Marama Davidson as Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence and Kelvin Davis to the role of Minister for Children.

2 November 2020

Te Ōhaakii a Hine – National Network Ending Sexual Violence Together (TOAH-NNEST) the national sexual violence prevention and response sector network is pleased to hear that Marama Davidson has been appointed as Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence and Kelvin Davis to the role of Minister for Children.

In this role, Davidson will lead the government response on family and sexual violence. Davidson’s passion for these issues and her politically progressive stance will advance the work of the sexual violence sector and build on the momentum gained over the last three years.

The last Labour Government supported Jan Logie’s work as Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister of Justice (Domestic and Sexual Violence) where she oversaw the creation of the Joint Venture (JV) and Joint Venture Business Unit (JVBU). Globally, this is the first governmental interagency collaboration of its kind, dedicated to progressing work in sexual and family violence prevention and response. Importantly, Under-Secretary Logie, appointed Te Rōpū to develop a national strategy and to provide tangata whenua expertise to the JV.

Ngā Kaitiaki Mauri, the Māori whare of TOAH-NNEST, is delighted that an inspirational and courageous wahine Māori has been appointed to build on the trail-blazing efforts achieved by Under-Secretary Logie under the last government. Joy Te Wiata for Ngā Kaitiaki Mauri says, “we are at a critical point in transforming the sector and a genuine partnership with tangata whenua is key to achieving this. Marama Davidson has the work of Logie and Te Rōpū to draw on and will bring her experience and passion for the well-being of whānau, hapū and iwi, to guide her in this role.”

Maggy Tai Rākena, Tauiwi Caucus Chairperson noted that “the relationships built and the progress achieved over the last few years show how strong political will, and a Government’s willingness to hear the voices of specialists in the sector, can till the soil for transformative growth in this area”.

The formation of this ministerial position highlights the success of the sexual violence sector in communicating to Government the importance of addressing sexual violence. For decades the sector has advocated for greater attention to be paid to sexual violence and the range of deleterious effects on individuals, families, and communities it causes. Establishing the ministerial position provides the Government with an opportunity to partner with the specialist sexual violence sector to guide and implement a comprehensive strategy so that significant change can happen.

The creation of the Family and Sexual Violence Ministerial Portfolio supports Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s statement that “continuity on addressing this issue of national shame is in the front of my mind”, and demonstrates a clear political mandate for the prevention of family and sexual violence. Aotearoa stands to benefit from shifting this shameful historic trend toward a safer and more just society.

Davidson has noted how her appointment improves the status of this work. She has complimented the work of “the incredible Jan Logie,” and indicates that they will work together in the collaborative spirit that their party is known for. Together, they will endeavour to advance the national strategy and lead the integrated community response to sexual violence.

Of significance also is the appointment of Davis to the role of Minister for Children. There is a lot of work to do for the many children and youth who have experienced sexual violence in Aotearoa and TOAH-NNEST is confident Minister Davis will work hard to consider their needs.

TOAH-NNEST looks forward to working with both Minister Davidson and Minister Davis, and to seeing them nurture and progress the work of the JVBU, government agencies, and the wider sexual violence sector.

