Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Submissions Now Open For: Family Court (Supporting Children In Court) Legislation Bill

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Justice Committee

The Chairperson of the Justice Committee has invited public submissions on the Family Court (Supporting Children in Court) Legislation Bill with a closing date of Sunday, 28 February 2021

This bill aims to enhance child wellbeing in care-of-children proceeding. It would do so by making changes to court processes, and by requiring lawyers to take steps to resolve disputes by promoting conciliation.

The bill would amend the Care of Children Act 2004 and the Family Dispute Resolution Act 2013. The changes would reinforce existing expectations about giving emphasis to the view of the child, giving better effect to children’s rights under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The bill proposes to set expectations that children will be provided with opportunities to make inputs on decisions relating to their care. It would also require family violence to be taken into account for all decisions relating to the care of a child.

The bill also proposes to set new expectations for the appointment of lawyers representing children in the family court. The court would have to consider a lawyer’s personality, cultural background, training, and experience when appointing a lawyer to represent a child. The bill would also require a lawyer representing a child to explain the proceedings to the child in a manner that the child is able understand, when possible.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Sunday 28 February 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Justice Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 