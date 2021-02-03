Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tauranga Commissioners Must Commit To Caretaker Mode

Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Tauranga City Council’s commissioners to follow constitutional convention and run the Council in a caretaker mode before elected governance can be re-established.

“Suggestions that unelected Commissioners may ram up rates are alarming,” says Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union, Jordan Williams. “Tauranga’s rates are already among the highest in the country – 12th out of 66 territorial authorities, or fifth for commercial rates.”

“Whenever unelected people are in charge of democratic institutions the general practice is they must keep to the status quo as much as possible in a ‘caretaker mode’. It is no different for local government.”

“Here, the convention of ‘no taxation without representation’ rings true. Rates should not be hiked by unelected administrators who have no direct accountability link to ratepayers.”

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


