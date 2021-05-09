Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” said Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“This is a significant decision, particularly for Iwi who have suffered significant loss from muru whenua.

“The court has found that territorial local authorities providing resource consents to people to use foreshore and seabed doesn’t extinguish Māori ownership and rights to the same foreshore and seabed subject of that resource consent” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“All land upon which there is significant traffic by way of fishing and or boating has been found also to be within Māori rights to ownership” said Waititi.

“We acknowledge Te Whakatōhea, who for 30 years have been fighting this fight. They have poured their blood, sweat and tears into this kaupapa and not once did they waver. They have seen many of their pakeke pass on through this process and I’m sure they will all be proud that their uri have spearheaded this groundbreaking case that will ultimately benefit all Māori in the future” said Waititi.

